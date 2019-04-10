Kazakhstan's longest automobile tunnel is underway in Turkestan region

The longest automobile tunnel in Kazakhstan is being constructed in the south of the country. The underground facility with the total length of 1 km is underway in the Shakpak village of the Tole by district on the border of Turkestan and Zhambyl regions, 24 Khabar reports.





The foreign company conducts roadworks, including 150 people, 30% of them are foreign specialists.





To provide oncoming traffic, two tunnels are being constructed. One of them will be brought into operation by the end of the year. Works to bring lightning, video surveillance and acoustic insulation are held. And, the construction of the second tunnel is planned in 2019. The total cost of the project is 8.5 billion tenges. According to the contractors, owing to qualitative materials and high technologies, the tunnel will serve up to 100 years.





Following the design, we have opened the left side and tunneled. Now the radius is being expanded. Also, works on a geomembrane layer, acoustic insulation, concrete laying works, reinforcing are held, as well as forms in the right and left sides of the tunnel. The present time works in the left tunnel to cast concrete mixture into the forms, and explosions - in the right tunnel," said structural engineer Kadyr Kadyrov.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.