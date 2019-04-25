Kazakhstan's universities listed in the best world universities rankings

Almost a third of universities from the rankings of the best universities of Eastern Europe and Central Asia following Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) British rating agency are Russian, RIA Novosti reports.





The Quacquarelli Symonds world universities rankings





of Eastern Europe and Central Asia 2019 included 300 best universities from 26 states. It is noted that the rankings mostly included Russian universities, 12 of which entered the list for the first time.





The second is Turkey (46 universities), Kazakhstan (25) and Poland (24) are next. The top-10 also includes Czech, Romania, Ukraine (18 universities each), Hungary (14), Azerbaijan (8).





QS applies a unique methodology to compile the rankings, which was designed so to take into account unique tasks facing universities of a certain region, and includes analysis on 9 performances:





1. Academic creditability





2. Reputation among employers





3. The ratio of teachers to students





4. Number of scientific works per a teacher





5. Citation Index per 1 scientific work





6, Percentage of foreign teachers





7. Number of employees with a Ph.D





8. Percentage of foreign students





9. Effectiveness of Internet resources









