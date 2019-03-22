Kazakhstan's Zhumayev for the second time conquers Everest

Kazakhstan's climber Maksut Zhumayev foir the second time in his life has summited Everest, the roof of the world, the AlmaU University's press service said. He has dedicated his summit ascent to the 20th anniversary of Astana.





Currently, he keeps on descending from the mountain to the 4th camp. The AlmaU expedition members left for Nepal to meet Zhumayev at the Everest base camp.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.