Kazan to host Days of Kazakh Cinema

The Days of Kazakh Cinema will take place in Kazan on March 15-18, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.

Six films such as Amre, Talan, The Road to Mother, Oralman, Kazakh Khanate. Golden Throne, and That's How the Stars Aligned will be screened at the Mir Cinema Theater in Kazan.

The Week of Kazakh Cinema will be held then throughout Tatarstan.

The entry to the screening of films is free.

