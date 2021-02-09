Kazpost processes 3000 packages hourly

The first post office was opened in 1860 in Vernyi (Almaty). Until Kazakhstan’s independence, the post and telecommunication established a single sector "Svyaz" (Connection), the press service of JSC Kazpost reports.





On April 5, 1993, in the independent Republic of Kazakhstan, the first Kazakhstan post office appeared, and from this moment it submitted its official status. In 2018, the Kazakhstan post celebrates its anniversary – the 25 years after its establishment," says the message.





According to the press service, over the 25 years, Kazakhstan’s post has processed about one billion postal items, the distance of routes of post officers over 25 years equals to 10 thousand flights to the Moon or two flights to Saturn, that is 3 billion 695 million kilometers.





After the development of e-commerce, the number of packages and routes increases, to date, Kazpost receives and delivers more than 3000 packages every hour.





Post officers on bicycles and cars were added with drones and robot post officers.





The 25 years of work were full of significant events and achievements from expanding the sphere of activities of the society and entry to the international organizations, and to the innovative projects connected with e-commerce and digitalization of the services of Kazpost. If in the past people attended post offices to send or get packages or letters, then today people come to Kazpost to pay utility bills, loans, fill the deposit account, open a payment card or transfer money. All these services are in access online, that enables to reduce the queue in offices and provides more comfort to clients," they said in the press service.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.