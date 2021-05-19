Khabar will air Eurovision - 2021 live

The Khabar TV channel will broadcast live the semi-finals and the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held from May 18 to 22 in Rotterdam (Netherlands), the press service of the Khabar Agency informed.

On May 18 and 20 (on the night of May 18-19 and May 20-21) at 01.00 Nur-Sultan time, the semi-finals will take place, on May 22 (on the night of May 22-23) at 01.00 - the grand finale.

39 countries will take part in the competition. This number includes all countries participating in the canceled 2020 competition, except for Armenia and Belarus. Hungary and Montenegro again refused to participate in the competition for financial reasons.

Famous Kazakhstan presenters Kaldybek Zhaisanbay and Makhabbat Yessen will comment on the show for the Khabar TV channel viewers.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.