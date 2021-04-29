Kulginov promised to fulfill dream of Nur-Sultan woman without legs who conquered Everest

Akim of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov told on his Instagram page about the meeting with Maria Auezova, who conquered Everest, and her team.

You've probably heard the story of Maria Auezova, a resident of our capital, who conquered Everest. Her story is remarkable for the fact that Maria has special needs! The woman without legs climbed to a height of 5364 m. On such a difficult journey, she was accompanied by her husband and coach.

I have met with Maria and her team, who accompanied her - with her husband and coach. The woman shared her impressions of the conquest of the peak, plans for further exploits! Maria's dream is to get high-quality leg prostheses. We will make her dream come true! "- wrote Kulginov.

