KZT62bn to be allocated to increase teachersИ salaries, Kazakhstan Finance Ministry says

To implement the measures within "The five social initiatives of the President" and the 3rd and 4th initiatives, it is proposed to allocate 25 billion tenge. It should be noted that in the present year as part of the third initiative, it is planned to allocate 5 billion tenge to increase the education order by up to 20 thousand grants. In terms of the fourth initiative, it is planned to allocate additional 20 billion tenge to reach the level of micro-crediting to up to 60 billion tenge," said Bakhyt Sultanov.





I general, according to the Minister, revenues of the republic budget increased by 181 billion tenge and was 8 trillion 759 billion tenge, mainly revenues from the export customs duties on oil. And, the costs of the republic budget resulted with an increase of 417 billion tenge in 2018.





According to the clarification on January, the costs were 9 trillion 643 billion tenge. Of which, 292.5 billion tenge will be allocated to implement the Address of the head of state.





106 billion tenges are planned to be allocated to increase the quality of human capital, of which 30 or 50%, that is 62 billion tenge for increasing the salary of teachers; 31.7 billion tenge for further development of Nazarbayev University; 2.7 billion tenge for a new type of benefits for the persons who care for disabled people. As for the second block, it is proposed to allocate 115 billion tenge to develop the real sector. Of which, an additional sum of 31 billion tenge for providing settlements with drinking water. 31.5 billion tenhe to bring the engineering and communication infrastructure, and 15.6 billion tenge for the development of the Agro-Industrial Complex," said the head of the Ministry of Finance.









