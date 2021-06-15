Labor Ministry explained why Kazakhstan does not plan to low retirement age

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan, Serik Shapkenov, told the CCS briefing why Kazakhstan does not plan to reduce the retirement age.





“Today, the issue of lowering the retirement age is not considered. There are objective points in it, as we have switched to a new funded system since 1998. Depending on how a person participates in the funded system, on the length of service, he can receive a higher pension. And if the retirement age is reduced, people may simply not have time to accumulate part of their pension. Therefore, this issue is not considered, "Shapkenov replied.





From January 1, 2021, the retirement age for women was raised in Kazakhstan - now it is 60. Men retire at 63.













