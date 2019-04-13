Latin graphic-based terminologies criticized by public are not submitted - Kazakh Minister

Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told about the transition of terminologies of the Kazakh language on Latin graphics.





The Ministry conducted monitoring the terminologies that are approved for today. As of today, 21 thousand terminologies are approved, of which 40.8% (8 571 terminologies) are own terminologies, and 59.2% (12 429 terminologies) are borrowed and mixed terminologies. Full linguistics expertise of these terminologies in terms of their origin and transition is held. At the same time, the preservation of the pureness of our language was taken into account, as well as the determination of terminological principles and main tasks of terminology science to turn it into a scientific language," said Arystanbek Mukhamediuly at the meeting with Senator on the transition to the Latin alphabet and improving terminology science in Kazakh.





The Minister noted that the Republican Terminology Commission at the Government of Kazakhstan, which directly approves terminologies, operates in accordance with the plan.





Version of a number of terminologies in Kazakh, borrowed from foreign languages, meet their international versions. And, such works will continue further," he said.





He underlined that the majority of the terminologies that are criticized by the public are not submitted by the Commission.





The Minister recalled that last year in order to systematize terminological work, to unify terminologies and to ensure accessibility of terminologies for the population is on termincom.kz. The site publishes the submitted terminologies, sectoral terminological dictionaries, scientific materials of the same content. In addition, each person can express his opinion and receive answers to his questions about terminologies with the help of feedback on the website.









