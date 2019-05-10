League of Consumers to report on violations of patients' rights

Astana. July 2. Kazakhstan Today - Minister of Health Saltanat Kairbekova on June 28 signed a Memorandum of cooperation with the President of the League of Consumers of Kazakhstan, Svetlana Romanovskaya and the chairman of the National Chamber of Health Maksut Kulzhanov, Kazakhstan Today reports.



In their turn, the leadership of the League of Consumers of Kazakhstan and the National Chamber of Health signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the President of the Association of Independent Experts of Astana Gulmira Zhangereeva, the press service of the Ministry of Health stated.



Under the memorandum the League of Consumers is committed to inform the Ministry of Health about violations of the rights of patients, providing legal assistance to the population on the protection of patients' rights. Also it would provide expertise on cases of violations of patients' rights with the assistance of independent experts in the field of health, such as the NGO "Association of Independent Experts of Astana".



In addition, as noted by the press service, the National Chamber of Health shall develop links with international organizations and NGOs in Kazakhstan on health and entrepreneurship issues, promote development of foreign economic activity on health and entrepreneurship. Also, the Chamber is committed to raising the social status of health care workers, support for opening and expanding the domestic production of pharmaceutical manufacturers, to promote a competitive health care system.



"Under this kind of cooperation the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the League of consumers in Kazakhstan will develop standards of medical care, including regulations providing medical services to the patient, which will ensure transparency in the provision of health services, their availability to the public and improving the quality of medical services at all levels of medical care", the press-service explained.



Moreover, the Ministry of Health stressed that the memorandum declares the desire of the parties to improve the health care industry, including the formation of the competitive environment of medical services, free and equal patient's choice of doctor and medical organization, transparency and quality of medical services.



