Life will never be the same again, expert says

A lot will change in people's lives after the coronavirus pandemic. Professor of medicine, president of the Academy of Preventive Medicine of Kazakhstan, member of the American Health Association, Almaz Sharman, shared his vision of the future.





Even when the pandemic is over, we will have to take precautions. I would like us to stop shaking hands. The Japanese wore masks on the street before the pandemic. It turns out that they were wary of other epidemics. Many things, I think, even after the pandemic will remain in our culture. Most people have now switched to remote work and training. I gave up the office 5 years ago. The pandemic showed that you can live without an office," Sharman said.





He noted that now everyone is holding conferences in Zoom and Skype.





A lot will change in life, because of the super-virus. I won't be surprised if another virus appears. This will happen more often now, and we must be ready. Science is developing rapidly, vaccines are being created. It is important that citizens trust experts. Unfortunately, people are more likely to trust grandmothers or bankers who claim that it is possible to be treated with peroxide. Many say that the virus was invented in a Chinese laboratory, but the WHO commission showed that it was not. They proved that the virus passed to humans from bats. But wherever virus came from, we must wear a mask, keep our distance and avoid crowded places, "the scientist concluded.













