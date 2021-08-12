Lightning struck plane - passenger of Almaty -Tbilisi flight

Images | Kazakhstan Today

Lightning struck the plane, said a passenger of the Almaty -Tbilisi flight.

We returned to the Almaty airport, after 40 minutes in the air on the way to Tbilisi, lightning struck the plane. The captain decided to return. We are waiting for further instructions. They said they would replace the board," he wrote in Facebook.

KazTAG requested a comment on the incident from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.