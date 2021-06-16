List of potent hazardous substances approved in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Askar Mamin signed Government resolution No. 396 dated June 10, 2021 "On determining the list of potent substances that have a harmful effect on human life and health," the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





In accordance with subparagraph 6) of article 6 of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated July 7, 2020 "On people's health and the health care system", the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan DECIDES:





1. To determine the list of potent substances that have a harmful effect on human life and health, in accordance with the appendix to this resolution.





2. This resolution comes into force upon the expiration of ten calendar days after the day of its first official publication.





Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin





