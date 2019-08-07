List of scholarship holders made public

The official website of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily releases the list of holders of educational grants.

As earlier reported, 64,452 competed for gaining scholarships countrywide.

In total 53,785 grants are offered for 2019-2020 academic year. 47% of grants provided this year list engineering, construction, and IT specialties.

