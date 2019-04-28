Loss of KazSat-2 control influenced on mobile communications

Astana. 31 March. Kazakhstan Today - Loss of KazSat-2 satellite control partially influenced on the work of mobile communications, the press service of the mobile operator Beeline reports.



"The satellite KazSat-2 has the small part of our equipment. Due to the fact that the connection with the satellite was stopped, we fixed the disconnection of our base stations from the ether. We are talking about remote populated locations, where connection comes via satellite. We are waiting for the connection with the satellite and in parallel to reconnect the base stations for backup channels", the press-service of mobile operator Beeline reports.



However, the emergency situation was commented in the press-service of the mobile operators "Tele2" and "Altel".



"No, it had no impact on our work; we have no complaints about mobile communication in Kazakhstan. In addition, we have over ground-based mobile communication, i.e. network base stations are linked to ground fibre-optic cable, not connected with the satellite", the press service of representatives said.



Let's remind that today at 08:22 a.m of Astana time an emergency situation with KazSat-2 satellite has been fixed. Control of Kazsat - 2 satellite losts.



