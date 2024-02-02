Love Story of an Air Spirit and a Young Man Will Unfold on the Capital’s Stage

Images | astanaopera.kz

Viewers who missed the premiere of Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, which was recently added to the repertoire of the capital’s opera house, will have the opportunity to see the production this weekend. The Astana Opera Ballet Company will present this choreographic masterpiece at the opera house’s Grand Hall on February 3 and 4, Astana Opera press office reports.





It is important to mention that the production was first presented at Astana Opera on September 29, 2023, staged by the artistic director of the ballet company, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova. Although it required a lot of painstaking work, she prepared four casts for the premiere (something not every opera house can afford), giving ballet critics and viewers the opportunity to appreciate the skill of a diverse cast of performers.





Also, speaking of La Sylphide, it should be noted that the French choreographer Filippo Taglioni staged the ballet in 1832 for Maria Taglioni, who for the first time in history stood on pointe shoes and marked the beginning of a new ballet era. And the Danish choreographer August Bournonville, a unique personality who brought this ballet to our time, is considered today one of the major representatives of romantic ballet.





La Sylphide is a story about forest spirits. The plot is based on the literary fairy tale novella Trilby, ou le Lutin d’Argail by Charles Nodier, significantly revised by librettist Adolphe Nourrit. Thus, the Sylph’s desire to get closer to the real world turned into a real tragedy for her. The Air Spirit captivated and enchanted James, making him fall in love with her. James wanted to be close to his beloved, touch her hands, hold her in his arms, but the Sylph could only be admired from afar, because even a light touch could destroy her. Unfortunately, the two worlds turned out to be incompatible...





The talented dancers of the Astana Opera Ballet will present the characters of this wonderful production on different days. In particular, Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Shugyla Adepkhan will take the stage as the light and gentle Sylph. Dias Kurmangazy and Daniyar Zhumatayev will portray James, who is madly in love with her. Adelina Tulepova and Yerkezhan Zhunussova are preparing the portrayals of James’ bride Effie. Sultanbek Gumar and Sunggat Kydyrbai will transform into Old Madge, a village sorceress. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.





The choreographer is the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, music director of the production is Arman Urazgaliyev, set and costume designer is People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Vyacheslav Okunev, lighting designer is Sergei Shevchenko.