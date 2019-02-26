Magic of Art Song concert to be given at Astana Opera

Photo: opera house's press office

On the first day of spring, residents and guests of the capital will have an opportunity to enjoy a bright, light musical evening - on March 1, the concert The Magic of Art Song will take place at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. The program is dedicated to a unique world culture phenomenon - an art song. Spanish Zarzuelas and interesting scenes from operas, performed to the accompaniment of a piano, violin, guitar, and harp, will also be featured for the audience's attention, the opera house's press office informs.

Prizewinner of the Foundation of the First President - Yelbasy (mezzo-soprano) Tatyana Vitsinskaya, countertenor Batyrzhan Smakov, international competitions laureate tenor Ramzat Balakishiyev, and also talented instrumentalists - Amina Taikenova in der Schmitten (piano), Liubov Tkachenko (harp), Assel Zhakiyanova (violin), Botagoz Kaliyeva (cello), Zhanibek Saparov (guitar), Yerbolat Tashkinbayev (percussion) will take part in the concert.

For me, this is a very important and joyful life event, which I look forward to with particular excitement. I had a unique opportunity, in addition to performing opera roles in the productions of our opera house together with my colleagues - excellent artists, - to make this concert, dedicated to one of everyone's favorite musical genres - his majesty 'Romance'. Each romance is a separate story of feelings and experiences, a small one-man show in which you can convey the entire palette of our inner world, our thoughts, and share it with the viewers through the prism of music and poetry. Musical surprises, which we will not disclose, also await the listeners, and we very much hope that our audience will like everything," Tatyana Vitsinskaya said.

The rich program includes rarely performed Baroque duets, famous Spanish songs and zarzuelas by Fernando Obradors and Manuel de Falla, old Russian romances - Tolko Raz Byvaet v Zhizni Vstrecha; Yamschik, Ne Goni Loshadey; A Naposledok Ya Skazhu, and in addition, well-known works such as Ave Maria to the theme of Mйditation from Jules Massenet's opera Thais, scenes from operas - Camille Saint-Saens' Samson et Dalila, Georges Bizet's Carmen and many more.

