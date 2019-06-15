Majilis approves bill on mandatory social insurance

Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament approved the bills On mandatory social insurance and On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mandatory social insurance.

At the Majilis' plenary session, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Berdybek Saparbayev noted that the draft law had been developed at the instruction of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As per the laws, social allowances (disablement benefit, loss of breadwinner and work loss benefits) wil be increased by 30% beginning from 2020.

