Major motorways in Kazakhstan see traffic restriction due to bad weather

Almaty. November 14. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan's government has imposed restricted traffic movement on the inter-state roads due to adverse weather conditions.



According to Caspionet, all roads in the Karaganda region are now closed for public transport as well as the motorway linking Ust-Kamenogorsk, Zyryanovsk, Katon, Karagai and the Rakhmanov springs. The traffic of all modes of transport is now restricted on the Astana-Yereimentau- Shiderty motorway in the Akmola region. The Kyzylorda-Pavlodar motorway is now closed as well. The traffic of public and freight transport is now also limited in the North Kazakhstan region.



On Monday, two passenger buses got into a traffic accident due to bad weather in the Karaganda region. One of the vehicles was on its way to Balkhash, when it lost traction on the icy road, overturned and got into a ditch. One of the 40 passengers was injured. A similar accident occurred on the Karkaralinsk-Karaganda motorway leaving16 bus passengers injured.



"A passenger bus driving from Karaganda to Karkaralinsk overturned near the village of Kokas on the Karaganda-Ayagoz motorway, near the village of Koktas. As a result of the accident, 16 people got various injuries. According to the preliminary results, the accident was caused by a strong cross wind and icy road surface," said Zhanatai Sembekov, Chief of Karaganda region Department of Interior Affairs.



