Mamin congratulates Kazakhstanis on start of holy month of Ramadan

Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstani Muslims on the beginning of the month of Ramadan.





“I congratulate the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. This is a time of spiritual and moral perfection, when the pure thoughts and good deeds of men are bestowed by the Almighty many times, and the observance of the great fast of Oraza strengthens faith and spirit, develops self-discipline and willpower.





Ramadan contributes to the full manifestation of the best human qualities – kindness, mercy, generosity, which unites not only Muslims, but also representatives of other religions in our country.





I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, patience, mental strength and faith in the best, peace and prosperity!





