Mass death of fish recorded in West Kazakhstan region

picture: kaztag.kz

Mass death of fish has been recorded in the West Kazakhstan region, reports 'My city' portal.

There was no melt water in the river, in winter the pond was completely frozen. In the spring, when the melt water filled the pond and the ice melted, dead small fish appeared which suffocated due to the lack of oxygen," said Talgat Kantemirov, akim of the Shalgai rural district.

A video had appeared in social networks showing a large number of dead fish floating to the surface of the water. These are mainly fish of small breeds.

According to the author of the video, it was recorded in the village of Shalgai, Bayterek district.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.