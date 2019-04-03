Mass infection with tuberculosis in Sout Kazakhstan: all management of the center is dismissed

Astana. 23 February. Kazakhstan Today - During the press conference on the Government platform, the Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Elzhan Birtanov commented on a case of infection with tuberculosis of 61 persons in the city of Turkestan of SKR.



"In SKR the case of tuberculosis outbreak in social center was registered. It is system of a social security. I want to tell that it is not the medical organization, it is the special organization where patients with severe forms of mental diseases contain and receive the help. They are constantly there. Patients with the started tuberculosis forms got there, there was internal infection. 61 persons are infected, within a month we, together with the governor office of SKR, we work on this problem. All patients are taken out and placed in special TB facility," the minister declared.



According to Birtanov, the republican commission headed by the vice-Minister of Health, the chief state health officer and employees of scientific center of tuberculosis from Almaty took off for the center.



"To all patients rendering antituberculous treatment at the level which is demanded by standards is already organized. In the social medical institution there are disturbances of epidemiological rules. In this regard events for a decontamination will be held there, public health services work there. All of us understand that tuberculosis is an infectious disease, and it can be cought. The problem of a health system - to secure citizens, for this purpose there are standards, demands. Unfortunately, these requirements were violated by the staff of this organization," he explained.



As the Head of department reported, the appropriate administrative measures are taken.



"The management is dismissed, all 500 people are checked: both patients, and medics, social workers who treat them," he added.



Let's remind, the day before it became known of mass infection with tuberculosis in medical institution of Turkestan. Three patients died.



News Agency Bnews



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.