Mayor of Taraz city relieved of the post

Mayor of Taraz city Kairat Dossayev was relieved of the post due to a tragic incident involving a 12-year-old girl, the press service of the mayor informs.

He was relieved of the post on the instruction of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Beisenbek Kerimbekuly will serve as the interim mayor.

