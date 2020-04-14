Medical staff coronavirus cases grows to 211

The number of health workers who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 211 or 20.5% of total coronavirus tally," head of the goods and services quality control committee Lyudmila Bayurbekova told an online briefing.

The most cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. 74 out of 211 worked with COVID-9 suspected and confirmed cases. She also added that 20 people are kept at quarantine centre in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Karaganda region. There are 44 doctors are at infection diseases hospitals. As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 979 coronavirus cases.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.