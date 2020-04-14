Medical staff coronavirus cases grows to 211

The number of health workers who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 211 or 20.5% of total coronavirus tally," head of the goods and services quality control committee Lyudmila Bayurbekova told an online briefing.
The most cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. 74 out of 211 worked with COVID-9 suspected and confirmed cases. She also added that 20 people are kept at quarantine centre in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Karaganda region. There are 44 doctors are at infection diseases hospitals. As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 979 coronavirus cases.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
