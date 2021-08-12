Medium repairs to be carried out on 20 main streets of Almaty

Images | kaztag.kz
This year it is planned to carry out medium repairs of roads on 212 streets with a length of 206 km. It will cover 20 main streets: Ryskulov, Suyunbay, Raimbek, Seifullin, Satpayev, Kuderin, Zhansugurov, Yassaui, Shalyapin, Momyshuly, Zhandosov, Kurmangazy, Eastern Detour Road, Khaliullina - Kuldzhinsky tract, Northern Rink, Turunmarova - Tole bi with a length of 43 km," Murzakhanov said.
It is planned to complete the repair of the main streets by the end of September.
Source: KazTAG
