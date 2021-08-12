Medium repairs to be carried out on 20 main streets of Almaty

Images | kaztag.kz

Medium repairs will be carried out on 20 main streets of Almaty, the head of the city mobility department Gani Murzakhanov said.

This year it is planned to carry out medium repairs of roads on 212 streets with a length of 206 km. It will cover 20 main streets: Ryskulov, Suyunbay, Raimbek, Seifullin, Satpayev, Kuderin, Zhansugurov, Yassaui, Shalyapin, Momyshuly, Zhandosov, Kurmangazy, Eastern Detour Road, Khaliullina - Kuldzhinsky tract, Northern Rink, Turunmarova - Tole bi with a length of 43 km," Murzakhanov said.

It is planned to complete the repair of the main streets by the end of September.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.