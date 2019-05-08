Memorial in honor of Denis Ten to appear at Medeo rink

Almaty proposed to establish a memorial in honor of the Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten.





What can we do for Denis? In my capacity to provide a charity service crowdfunding service. Denis has to stay in the history of Almaty, it could not be otherwise! Sadness sad grief has come to our hearts! The hero has gone. Young. Beautiful. Talented. It takes a place to remember all that he gave to his country! He deserves such a gift! We did not save him, let's keep at least a memory of him. Let's not wait for something and install the memorial in honor of Denis, and not somewhere, but on Medeo! " director of an advertising agency, user Aziz Utegenova wrote on her Facebook page.





As reported earlier, Denis Ten, Kazakh figure skater - bronze medalist, a two-time World medalist (silver in 2013, bronze in 2015), the 2015 Four Continents champion, the 2017 Winter Universiade champion, and a five-time national champion of Kazakhstan has died at the age of 25.





Kazakhstan’s leader expressed his condolences to the family of Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Denis Ten in connection with his tragic death.





It should be noted one of two men held in killing Denis Ten made confessions. Another criminal is wanted.









