Meteorological stations installed in Sharyn, Kolsai and Turgen to alert tourists

Meteorological stations have been installed in the Charyn canyon, at the Kolsai lakes and in the Turgen gorge to alert tourists, reports the press service of the Kazhydromet.



"During the pandemic, the number of travel companies and individual activists who want to showKazakhstani people the beauty of our country has soared. The development of active tourism in our country has increased the demand for hydrometeorological support. The accuracy of forecasts and early warning of precipitation and storm warnings generate revenues for entire domestic tourism industries. Kazhydromet has installed three automatic meteorological stations in the tourist zones of Kazakhstan: the Charyn canyon, Kolsai lakes and Turgen gorge," the report says.

Source: KazTAG



