Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan addressed Muslims ahead of Eid al-Adha

Almaty. October 24. Kazakhstan Today - Representatives of different religious denominations are congratulating Muslims of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha.



Orthodoxy is the second largest religion in Kazakhstan based on the number of adherents. Over the centuries, Muslims and Orthodox Christians have been coexisting peacefully on the Kazakh soil. Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan wished peace and prosperity to the faithful on behalf of all churchgoers.



"The most important holidays are non-working days and public holidays in our country: Easter and Christmas for Orthodox Christians and Eid al-Adha for Muslims. So, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the highly-respected Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Absattar Derbisali, and all Muslims on the occasion of this great religious holiday and wish everyone peace, sound health, wellbeing and blessed success in serving our native country of Kazakhstan," said Alexander Mogilev, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.