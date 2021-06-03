Minister announced fares on new toll roads in Kazakhstan

picture: ki-news.ru

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Beibut Atamkulov, announced fares on new toll roads in Kazakhstan during the reporting meeting with the population.

The quality of roads is also influenced by the way they are maintained. For this, a toll is introduced, which will fully cover the maintenance costs and reduce the burden on the republican budget. Toll rates were approved by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2013, when the first toll system was introduced on the Astana-Shchuchinsk road, and these rates are retained on new sections," Atamkulov said.

According to MIID RK, in Kazakhstan for passenger cars toll road costs 1 tenge per 1 kilometer, for local light transport there is an annual preferential subscription for 1,000 tenge.

For buses, the cost is from 5 to 15 tenge per kilometer, it depends on the number of seats. At the same time, intercity and local buses are exempt from payment.

For trucks, the fare is from 5 to 25 tenge per kilometer, it depends on the carrying capacity.

Atamkulov also noted that the payment system had been operating in neighboring countries for many years, and the fare is much higher compared to Kazakhstan.













