Minister of Health named main health problems in Kazakhstan

Alexei Tsoi, Minister of Health, has pointed out the main health problems in Kazakhstan.

Despite the measures taken, there are the following key problems: the quality of provided services, poor communication, queues to specialists, insufficient volume of medical services, access to high-tech expensive services, shortage of narrow specialists, need to develop medical organizations, lack o pharmacies in villages with a population of fewer than 300 people, " he said.

He also indicated incomplete coverage of digitalization by medical organizations in rural areas.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.