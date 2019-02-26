Prices for air tickets are expected to be reduced next year," Vice Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Timur Tokbayev announced at the Government’s hour in Majilis.





It should be noted the Governmental hour considered tourism industry development.





The authority works on this issue. The regulations for the carriage of passengers, providing benefits for children, pensioners, disabled people, youth are approved by the ministry. They already work. Nevertheless, the cost question remains topic. At present, together with the Ministry of Energy, work is being carried out to provide aircraft for our fleet of aircraft. It is planned to provide the fleet with domestic aviation kerosene next year. Also, the number of regular flights of airlines is growing, currently by 15% as of the last year increased. All his contributes to the fact that the cost of tickets will reduce. I think that next year there will be tangible results," Timur Toktabayev said.





As reported earlier during the government hour in the Majilis, the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, announced the main directions of the state program of tourism development until 2023.









