Ministry of Ecology promised to improve air quality in 10 cities of Kazakhstan

Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, promised to improve air quality in 10 cities of Kazakhstan.

The national project "Zhasyl Kazakhstan " will consist of seven main sections: improvement of water bodies, reduction of air pollution, waste management, conservation of biodiversity, planting, energy efficiency, eco-education and improvement of ecological culture. It will improve the situation in 10 cities with a high level of air pollution: Temirtau, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda, Balkhash, Zhezkazgan, Shymkent, "Mirzagaliyev said.

The is going to reduce the volume of wastewater discharges by 2025, increase the share of waste recycling from the current 18% to 35%, and also reduce the energy intensity of the country's GDP.





As reported before, today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to Magzum Mirzagaliyev's report on the main activities of the Ministry’s work for 2020, as well as on the priorities of its work for the coming period.





Minister Mirzagaliyev told the Head of State about the prospects of providing water in the upcoming growing season. According to him, Kazakhstan has entered a low-water cycle due to low snow reserves. In this regard, President Tokayev pointed out the importance of digitalization of water channels. Over the 5 years, 119 water channels will be digitized throughout the country, the Akorda press service reports.





