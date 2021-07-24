Ministry of Emergency Situations addressed Kazakhstanis

IMAGES | OPEN SOURCES

The Ministry of Emergency Situations asks Kazakhstanis not to go outside in extreme heat without special need.

According to the RSE "Kazhydromet" in a number of regions of the country, a strong heat is expected in the coming days.

In the afternoon of July 24, a strong heat of 35 degrees is expected in Nur-Sultan.

In the afternoon of July 24, a strong heat of 35-37 degrees remains in the Akmola region, a very strong heat of 40 degrees is expected in the west of the region. An extreme fire hazard remains.

In the afternoon of July 24-25, a very strong heat of 40 degrees is expected in the south of the Karaganda region. In some places, an extreme fire hazard remains.

In the afternoon of July 24-26, a very strong heat of 44 degrees is expected in some places in the Zhambyl region. An extreme fire hazard remains.

In the afternoon of July 25, in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions, in some places, a very strong heat of 40-42 degrees is expected. In some places, an extreme fire hazard remains.

In the afternoon of July 25 in the Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions, a very strong heat of 46 degrees is expected in some places. An extreme fire hazard remains.

In the afternoon of July 25-27, a very strong heat of 44 degrees is expected in the Mangystau region.

To avoid the effects of the heat, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens not to go outside unnecessarily, and also:

- to protect against dehydration of the body, drink more, at least 1.5-3 liters of water per day;

- at the peak of the heat, exclude any physical activity and minimize it;

- during the daytime, keep the windows closed and with curtains of light shades, so that direct sunlight and heated air do not enter the room;

- in order to avoid heat and sunstroke, wear light breathable clothing (preferably made of cotton) with a hat.

Particular attention should be paid to children in hot weather.

Also, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urged citizens to comply with safety rules while in the steppe and forest areas.

The main causes of wildfires are the careless handling of fire by the population, an unextinguished cigarette, a fire, a burning match, an oil rag or rags, a glass bottle, sparks from a vehicle muffler, burning dry old grass, lightning discharges (lightning)," the press service added.









