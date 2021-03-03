Ministry of Health: Lack of staff is one of reasons for rise in maternal mortality in Kazakhstan

Lack of personnel is one of the reasons for the growth of maternal mortality in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Health reports.

Marat Shoranov, first vice minister of health, indicated the increase in maternal mortality in all regions. According to him, the reasons for the negative results were insufficient staffing of the obstetric service, incomplete provision of medical equipment, insufficient qualifications of specialists at all levels, poor logistics of medical care for pregnant women and children in remote areas, outflow of personnel to private clinics," the report said.

Within the framework of the state program for 2020, it was planned to reduce maternal mortality to 17.1 per 100 thousand live births, and reduce infant mortality to 10.1 per 1000 live births.













