Ministry of Health urged people in Kazakhstan to prevent deterioration of epidemiological situation in the time of holidays

The Ministry of Health has called people in Kazakhstan to prevent deterioration of the epidemiological situation due to the holidays.



"New Year is a family holiday, and I urge you to celebrate it in the circle of close people with whom you live together, without inviting relatives, friends and acquaintances. I would like to draw your attention once again that the pandemic is still underway. We must remember that the upcoming holidays should not lead to a deterioration of the epidemiological situation and an uncontrolled increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection and this directly depends on our behavior and commitment to preventive measures, "said Marat Shoranov, First Vice Minister of Health.



He urged people to comply with coronavirus prevention measures:



- do not visit crowded places



- do not hold or attend collective events, matinees, corporate parties;



- to prevent hypothermia of the body;



- do not endanger relatives and friends from risk groups, use modern remote communication means for communication and congratulations.

Source: KazTAG



