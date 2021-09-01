Ministry of Internal Affairs investigating explosions in Zhambyl rgn

The official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurdilda Oraz at a departmental briefing said that an investigation is underway in the Zhambyl region into explosions on the territory of a military unit.

In order to fully and objectively investigate the explosions on the territory of a military unit in the Zhambyl region, an investigative and operational group was created from among employees of the Central Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The investigation is being conducted in accordance with part 3 of Article 462 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (violation of the rules for handling ammunition and explosives, resulting in the death of two or more persons)", - said the speaker.

According to him, urgent investigative measures are being carried out, including interrogations of victims and witnesses, as well as examinations of damaged objects to establish damage.

Appropriate forensic examinations and other investigations have been assigned with the involvement of specialists. A brigade of sappers is working at the scene, search operations are being carried out with the involvement of search dogs. At present, the bodies of 15 servicemen and rescuers have been found," added an official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also said that in accordance with the requirements of Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code, other information on the pre-trial investigation is not subject to disclosure.

Also, the press service of the department noted that more than 800 police officers and soldiers of the National Guard, 113 units of special equipment, of which 54 units of the Police Department and 59 other state bodies, were involved in the protection of public order and liquidation of the consequences of the incident.

The police temporarily blocked the access roads to the emergency site, including the railroad, and organized an escort of ambulance teams to the scene.

To maintain public order, National Guard troops and police officers conduct round-the-clock patrols. The operational situation at the site of the emergency is stable and is under the control of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier it was reported that in a military unit stationed in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region, on August 26, at about 19:00, a fire occurred near one of the warehouses. The fire resulted in powerful explosions.





















