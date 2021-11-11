Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan: There are no claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules

Images | kazanreporter.ru
There are claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules, said Yuri Kozlov, head of administrative police committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
About 120 thousand cars from Russia meet the requirements established by the law "On road traffic", there are no complaints about them, they can move freely on the roads of Kazakhstan for up to one year. As for the cars taken off the register in Russia and unregistered in Kazakhstan - there are about 80 thousand of them, these cars should not be used until they are registered. Moving on the roads, they violate traffic rules," Kozlov said.
Source: KazTAG
