Monitoring groups will not double-recheck Ashyq status of visitors in Almaty

The monitoring groups will not double-check the status of Ashyq among visitors of different establishments in Almaty, chief sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin said.

As of today, the monitoring groups are not checking the visitors, there is no convincing algorithm about this. They will only visually look at the entrance to see if a scan is in progress or not. There are cases: there is a controller, he can leave, and people will pass. Or formally, they can simply show him, and what is there, he does not even look. Thee are the moments we identify. But the monitoring groups will not recheck those who have already entered the establishment," he said.









