Monument to Kanysh Satpayev opened in Nur-Sultan

On behalf of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a monument to the famous Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpayev was erected in Nur-Sultan. State Secretary Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the opening ceremony, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Saturday.





In his speech, the Secretary of State said that Kanysh Satpayev is a vivid follower of the progressive ideas of the Kazakh intellectual elite. For Kanysh Satpayev, the older generation became an example of selfless service to the people; he also actively participated in the economic, social and spiritual life of the country, made an invaluable contribution to the development of science in Kazakhstan.





The project was implemented by the akimat of Pavlodar region and the public of Bayanaul - fellow countrymen of the scientist. The sculptor is Askar Nartov.





The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abaev, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliev, akim of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, akim of Pavlodar region Abulkhair Skakov, rector of Kazakh National Research Technical University named after Kanysh Satpayev Meiram Begentaev and other members of the public.





Earlier it was reported that State Secretary Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the opening in the capital of a monument to the national composer, the outstanding Kazakh dombra player Dina Nurpeisova.













