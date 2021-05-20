More than 15 thousand foreigners work in Kazakhstan

15 443 foreign citizens are employed in Kazakhstan, reports the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

Among the permits for attracting foreign labor, there are the following categories: 650 permits for the managing positions (managers and their deputies), 3246 for the second category (heads of structural divisions). The main part of the involved labor force belongs to the third (specialists) and fourth (skilled workers) categories – 7 511 and 488 people," the report says.

1 723 people were involved in seasonal work, and, 825 people were involved in the corporate transfer.

Currently there are 1 718 employers using foreign labor in Kazakhstan. More than 478 thousand citizens of Kazakhstan work for them.













