More than 1 million hectares in Kazakhstan are suitable for tigers

More than 1 million hectares in Kazakhstan are considered to be suitable for tigers, said the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

The territory of the southern shore of the Lake of Balkhash in the region of the Ili River delta and to the east of it has been selected as an area for possible rehabilitation of the Turanian tiger. The total area suitable for tiger habitat may be more than 1 million hectares. According to forecasts, a population of 100 to 200 tigers of this subspecies live here, " reads the report.

Last Turanian tigers disappeared in the 1970s. They live in 13 countries of the Middle East, Transcaucasia and Central Asia from Turkey to northwestern China.













