Astana. June 7. Kazakhstan Today - More than 20,000 students could not overcome the threshold of the UNT, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Following three days of a single national testing (June 3-5), 20,693 graduatesdid not overcome the threshold of the UNT. In this case, 7814 people gathered more than 100 points in five subjects. Total 71,592 people took part in UNT those days, according to the National Testing Center (NTC).



According to the center, the maximum possible 125 points scored 3 people: a specialized graduate school-lyceum № 1 for gifted children in Ekibastuz, Asel Aytkenova, a graduate of a specialized three languages school № 8 for gifted children named after M.H. Dulati in Shymkent, Aida Iskak and a graduate of the Republican Specialized Physics and Mathematics secondary boarding school named after O. Zhautikov in Almaty, Botagoz Kuspangalieva.



According to the NTC, this year 99,565 graduates expressed a desire to pass final certification in the form of UNT, including 68,316 in Kazakh language, and 31,249 in Russian. In 2012, the number of applications submitted for testing was 12,1059, of which 82,383 in the Kazakh language, and 38,676 in Russian. In 2013, UNT is held from 3 to 9 June.



