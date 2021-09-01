More than 7 thousand schools in Kazakhstan will start academic year in regular format

Images | Kazinform

More than 7 thousand schools in Kazakhstan will start the academic year in a regular format, the press service of the Prime Minister said.

The school year is planned to start in a regular format, subject to strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements," said Sholpan Karinova, Vice Minister of Education and Science.

She noted that preschool organizations have already resumed routine operation.

More than 7 thousand schools in the country will accept about 3.6 million students, including about 380 thousand first-graders," she said.













