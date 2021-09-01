More than 7 thousand schools in Kazakhstan will start academic year in regular format

Images | Kazinform
The school year is planned to start in a regular format, subject to strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements," said Sholpan Karinova, Vice Minister of Education and Science.
She noted that preschool organizations have already resumed routine operation.
More than 7 thousand schools in the country will accept about 3.6 million students, including about 380 thousand first-graders," she said.
Source: KazTAG
