Mortality rate is 22% up in Kazakhstan

Mortality has grown in Kazakhstan. The sad figure soared by 22 percent at once, Astanatv.kz reports.

And it is when over the past few years a slight decrease had been observed," the information runs.

As the TV channel notes, over 162 000 people died in the country in the past year alone, which is nearly 30 000 more than in 2019.

Energyprom specialists associate it with the coronavirus pandemic. According to them, 23 000 Kazakhstanis died from respiratory diseases. Of these, 10 000 - from acute respiratory infections and pneumonia. Diseases of the digestive system claimed the lives of 13 000 people, and infectious and parasitic - 3 000.

Analysts note that city dwellers are more likely to die from these diseases. And only 17 percent are villagers.

This trend leads experts to two probable reasons: either the diseases in the villages are underreported due to poor registration organization, or a real ecological collapse is taking place in the cities.





