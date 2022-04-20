Mortgage subsidizing planned to be introduced in Kazakhstan

Images | pexels.com
The proposal to extend the mortgage program came from the business community. Today, according to the National Bank, there is a reserve of 500 billion tenge for the implementation of the program," the press service of the MIID said in response to a request from the news agency.
According to the authorized body, it is necessary to move from state regulation of the mortgage market to market development.
At the same time, given the current situation today in connection with the expected completion of the preferential mortgage program, the reduction of pension withdrawals and the lack of market products, we are considering the possibility of introducing mortgage subsidies as alternative measures," the MIID added.
Recall, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairbek Uskenbayev, said that the department had come up with a proposal to extend the program.
People and banks offer to continue this program. Now we are also raising this issue and submitting our proposals to the National Bank. But it is not yet known what the solution will be. We are still discussing this," Uskenbaev said at a briefing after the government meeting.
