Most dangerous countries for Kazakhstan tourists were named

Zhandarbek Bekshin told about the states that are dangerous for rest and what should be taken into account when travelling abroad at the press conference in the Central Communications Service.





As for the infections that one can bring, firstly, it is necessary to pay attention to the countries we often visit. There were cases when Dengue fever was brought. The infection can be brought from Thailand, India, Vietnam and other states of Southeast Asia. It is spread through mosquito bites, therefore it is necessary to have the equipment, ointments that will keep mosquitos off. Secondly, the closing should be light, because a mosquito or mite can be seen on a light background. And, when one observes each other, they can be spotted easily and timely removed. When one goes to the forest, he should wear the clothing with long sleeves, the trousers should be tucked into socks, shoes, so to cover open parts of the body, and of course to have a hat," said Zhandarbek Bekshin.





According to his, a list of the products that are dangerous to intake during the rest can be added with sea products. Also, it is not recommended to drink the beverages that are sold on streets with the use of ices, because there were the cases when the ice was made of dirty water.





When travelling around India, cholera should be taken into account, as well as the cases of bringing malaria.





Our compatriots often visit Europe where outbreaks of measles progress, more than five thousand lethal cases occurred. Ukraine – more than 20 thousand cases, 11 cases of death among children. It is not recommended to visit the countries with unvaccinated children," they said in the Ministry of Healthcare.





In addition to the abovementioned, Zhandarbek Bekshin noted that the South Zmerica recorded the cases of Zika fever, the illness is spread by mosquitos. In Belorussia and Russia, the cases of measles were recorded. In Kyrgyzstan – 11 cases of anthrax.









