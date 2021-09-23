Most environmentally friendly school in the CIS operates in Almaty

Images | open sources
LEED (The Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) is a rating certification system for the so-called Green Buildings - construction projects with minimal environmental impact. LEED certification was developed in 1993 by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a building standard for measuring the energy efficiency and sustainability of projects and buildings.
