Most environmentally friendly school in the CIS operates in Almaty

School named after Shokan Ualikhanov has become the first and only educational facility in the CIS that received a LEED certificate, indicating that the school was built in accordance with all international environmental standards.

LEED (The Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) is a rating certification system for the so-called Green Buildings - construction projects with minimal environmental impact. LEED certification was developed in 1993 by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a building standard for measuring the energy efficiency and sustainability of projects and buildings.













