Most pedophiles in Kazakhstan have children - research

The majority of paedophiles in Kazakhstan have their own children, indicates the study conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the colonies of the Karaganda region, about two hundred convicts are serving their sentences for sexual abuse of minors. Psychologists carry out dynamic individual work with each of the convicts. Psychological interviews, testing are being carried out, personal files are being studied, all this work is necessary for drawing up a psychological portrait, " reads the report.

As specified, the information obtained is the basis for individual work with this category of persons.

At the same time, when forming a general psychological portrait of persons serving a criminal sentence in institutions of the Karaganda region, there are certain similarities among persons convicted of sexual crimes against minors. most cases of sexual crimes against minors were committed in April and May, the smallest number was in February, "reads the report.

It is noted that the majority of convicts have their own children, 75% of them had no criminal record. The average age of convicts is 32.5 years, while the youngest convicted of this crime is 17 years old, and the oldest is 59 years old.













