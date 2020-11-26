Most polluted cities in Kazakhstan named

At the government meeting, the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, named Kazakhstan cities with a high air pollution.





According to environmental monitoring of atmospheric air, 10 cities out of 45 localities are classified as places with a high level of atmospheric air pollution," Mirzagaliyev said.





According to the minister, this list includes Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Temirtau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Balkhash, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Zhezkazgan and Shymkent.





Pavlodar region accounts for a significant amount of pollutant emissions too," the Minister added.









